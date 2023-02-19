Bharatpur: Lashing out at the Haryana government for the Bhiwani lynching case, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, Aftab Ahmed, on Sunday said the issue would be raised during the upcoming Assembly session scheduled to start on February 20.

Ahmed has also appealed to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for ensuring the strictest punishment for the culprits and said that they should be hanged till death. Nasir (25) and Junaid (35), residents of Bharatpur were allegedly abducted and their charred bodies were found in a burnt car in Haryana's Bhiwani. It later came to light that after abducting the two youths from Rajasthan, the cow vigilantes had first taken them to Haryana Police.

Ahmed and Haryana's Punhana MLA and former minister Mohammad Ilyas who met the families of the two victims today, assured them of justice and held the administration and the police responsible for the horrific incident.

He demanded justice on behalf of the victims' families and said the incident could have been prevented if the police had acted promptly. Police had allowed the two youths to die, he said.

Echoing the same, Punhana MLA Ilyas said it is the death of humanity. He applauded the steps taken by the Rajasthan government till now and said the Haryana government should accept responsibility for the crime. He said if the families don't get justice then people from 36 communities will protest.

The Rajasthan government has announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh each to the families of the victims. Minister of state Zahida Khan has announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh and another Rs 50,000 has been announced by Pahari Pradhan. The police have arrested one of the accused Rinku Saini while relatives of the other accused have been detained.