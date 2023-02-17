Bharatpur: Police have registered a case into the mysterious death of two youth whose bodies were found charred inside a SUV at Loharu in Bhiwani district of Haryana on Thursday, officials said. The case was registered after intervention by Haryana minister Zahida Khan, who also visited the bereaved family after the incident.

The victims' families said that the policemen at Gopalgarh police station had initially refused to register a case into the incident. It was only when Minister Zahida Khan intervened in the matter, a case was registered, the family said. Top police officers also stayed overnight in Mewat to deal with a possible law and order situation. The mortal remnants of both the victims were brought to their village on Friday for the last rites.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal local unit leader Monu Manesar has denied any involvement in the alleged murder. In a video statement, Monu has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused. Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area since the incident.

The charred bodies of the two men identified as Junaid and Nasir, residents of Piruka village were found in the Barwas village under the Loharu area of Bhiwani district earlier on Thursday. DSP Jagat Singh More said the skeletons were recovered at around 8 am. He said the two men died either after the vehicle caught fire in an accident or they were burnt to death.

The relatives of the victims believe the latter saying they were abducted on Wednesday evening by unidentified people and taken away in the Bolero in which their charred bodies were found today. The incident caused shock and grief among the relatives. The members of the local Bajrang Dal are being accused in the incident even as they are denying the allegations.