Karnal: A Jawan of the Indian Army was crushed to death by a train near Karnal railway station on Tuesday, while he was returning to his home in Manipur. Government Railway Police (GRP) sub-inspector Mahaveer Singh said that the deceased has been identified as Veer Bahadur, a resident of Manipur, and he was posted in Punjab's Patiala.

Also read: Gujarat: Jawan killed after wordy duel on daughter's video leak, 7 held

The police shifted the body to Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karnal for post-mortem. The Jawan boarded the Delhi–Fazilka Intercity Express and alighted at the Karnal railway station to buy eatables. Meanwhile, when the train started departing in a hurry Jawan tried to board the train but his leg slipped from the footrest and fell between the train and the platform, and was crushed to death.