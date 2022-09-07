Ghaziabad (UP): After CCTV footage of two different incidents from Ghaziabad and Noida of pet dogs biting a boy and a man inside elevators went viral on social media, a new incident was reported in Ghaziabad's Bajaria police post area where a pet Labrador dog attacked a child.

The child studying in class VII was returning after taking his tuition when a person's pet dog attacked him, leading to injuries to his ear and hand. The child was given first aid. A police complaint has been registered in the matter.