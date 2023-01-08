Karnal (Haryana): Amid the severe cold and foggy weather conditions, Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumed Sunday morning from Dodwa in Karnal's Nilokheri region as part of its Haryana leg. The foot march had reached Karnal district on Saturday from neighbouring Panipat. Despite severe cold and fog, scores of people joined the Yatra as it was passing through Karnal, which is also the home constituency of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Senior party leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja are part of the yatra as it passes through Haryana. The yatra will reach Kurukshetra district later in the day where Gandhi is scheduled to perform "aarti" in the evening at the holy Brahma Sarovar. The 'Kanyakumari to Kashmir' march has covered over 130 km in its first leg in Haryana from December 21 to 23, passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts. It re-entered Haryana's Panipat Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh.

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end after reaching Srinagar by January 30 with Gandhi hoisting the national flag there. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)