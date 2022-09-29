Ambala: In a major breakthrough for Haryana police in anti-drug campaign, an African tourist was arrested in Ambala city on Wednesday who was found involved in heroin trade. Police identified the accused as Edwin alias Tanks. He has been taken on remand from a local court for one day by the police and is being interrogated in the case.

Police said Edwin alias Tanks came to India on a tourist visa and was working as a drug peddler. He was arrested on Wednesday evening on the disclosure of four drug suppliers who were arrested in Ambala recently. When the police interrogated these four, they had admitted to taking heroin from Tanks and selling it further. Police had been making efforts to arrest Tanks.

SP Ambala Jashandeep Singh said Edwin alias Tanks is originally from Ivory Coast of Africa and at present, he was residing in Chandra Vihar, Delhi. "Edwins was supplying heroin to drug peddlers in Ambala, his arrest is a big success for the police. Police is now trying to break into the nexus of Tanks and investigating the racket from which he was arranging drugs for trade," the official said.

The SP said that before arresting Edwin, a team of CIA Shahzadpur had arrested Sukhdev Singh Sukha on 16 September. Sukha is a resident of Sardaheri village of Mulana, from whom heroin was recovered and on investigation he was found connected to Tanks, he said.