Surat: A case of 'love jihad' came to light under the Vesu police station limits of Surat in Gujarat. A 24-year-old woman was lured into a love trap by her business partner, who raped her on the pretext of marriage. However, both the young man and the young woman know each other since they met during functions as they happened to work for an event management company.

The identity of the accused came to the fore when she saw the Aadhaar card of her beau while shifting the event management company office to another area in the city. Therefore, the woman, who was in utter shock, lodged a complaint with the Vesu police station. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the youth and registered a case against him under various sections.

In this regard, Police Inspector MC Vala of Vesu police station said that on March 10, the victim woman complained to the Vesu police station alleging that Vasu Valdia whose real name is Wasim Akram Wahim, a resident of Udhna, satisfied his carnal desires with her on the pretext tying the nuptial knot.

He further stated that the victim used to apply mehndi in wedding ceremonies, engagements, and other functions, and the accused, who was an employee of an event management company, befriended her.

Later, the friendship blossomed into love. While one fine day they decided to open an event management company of their own. When everything was going on a happy note the victim woman found the Aadhaar card of the accused while shifting their office to another area, then she came to know the true identity of the accused.