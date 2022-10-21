Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second day of his Gujarat tour, on Thursday launched Mission LiFE, a global plan of action aimed at saving the planet from the disastrous consequences of climate change. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present on the occasion.

While launching Mission LiFE, PM Modi said the world needs to unite to combat the effects of climate change. He said, "Mission LiFE will inspire us to protect the environment and we can save the environment from bad hazards by making changes in our lifestyle." PM Modi said this campaign is being launched from Gujarat because it is one of the states in the country, which first started work towards renewable energy and environmental protection.

Also read: PM Modi, UN chief Guterres launch Mission LiFE for climate-friendly behaviour

The aim of Mission LiFE is to try to reduce the impact of climate change through 'Reduce, Reuse and Recycle'. That is, to reduce unnecessary expenditures, reusing things and recycling them to reduce waste. With the help of Mission LiFE, efforts will be made to connect with and cause minimum damage to nature.

That is, an attempt will be made to adopt a lifestyle that protects the environment from harm and build a better future. India is one of the countries that has set a target to stop the effects of climate change. The country is emitting 1.5 tonnes of carbon per capita every year. Whereas in the world this figure is four tonnes.

India is the fourth largest country in the world with renewable energy capacity. Wind and solar energy are being used on a large scale in the country. Under Mission LiFE, the use of this non-conventional energy will be increased so that carbon emission is reduced. As per officials, in the last seven to eight years, the capacity of renewable energy has increased by 290 per cent in the country.

Besides, the capacity to produce non-fossil fuels has increased by 40 per cent. India is also generating environment-friendly energy through the National Hydrogen Mission, which will help the country to achieve the target of Net Zero. The launch comes ahead of next month's mega UN climate meet in Egypt. The action plan - a list of ideas on lifestyle changes that can be taken up as climate-friendly behaviour, along with the logo and tagline for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), were jointly launched by Modi and Guterres.

Modi said Mission LiFE will strengthen the concept of a pro-people planet, adding it aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability. This includes nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand), enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply) and influencing government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy).