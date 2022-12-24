Kachchh (Gujarat): A worker was killed after a rock fell on him and four others in a stone quarry in the Khavda area of Kachchh on Friday. Three trucks and two JCBs were buried under the debris of 20 to 30 feet. The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Ashok Kumar Patel, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. Another labourer is said to be in critical condition. While two labourers are suspected to be buried in the debris. This incident took place at around 6.15 pm and the rescue mission continued till late at night. The Khavda police, along with the disaster management team, reached the spot after receiving the information and started the rescue operation.

According to the information received from the Khavda Police Control Room, "The incident took place on Friday evening during mining in the hill of Paiya. Three trucks and JCBs were used for mining the area when a rock suddenly fell on the vehicles burying the workers there. A body of a worker has been found and one is in critical condition and has been taken to Bhuj General Hospital for treatment."