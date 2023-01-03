Banaskantha: Fed up of the losses in agriculture, womenfolk in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, which houses the Banas dairy, the largest milk supplier in Asia, are reaping rich dividends from the dairy sector. The women cattle herders in Banaskantha are a source of inspiration for the unemployed youth craving for a job after their studies.

Banaskantha district has been an agricultural district for years, but due to the ever-changing climate and water scarcity, the farmers of Banaskantha district are constantly struggling with crop losses and have turned to dairy sector over the years. With the establishment of Banas Dairy in the district, the farmers of the district were more attracted towards the sector.

Navalben Chowdhary, a resident of Nagana village in Vadgam taluk, is one such woman dairy farmer, who has achieved the title of being the first woman to produce the maximum quantity of milk at her farm last year. She was awarded Rs 25,000 cash and Best Banas Lakshmi award for the feat. Navalben, 62, wakes up at 4 in the morning and reaches her farm to tend to the cattle.

From a mere 25 to 30 cattle given to her by his father and grandfather, Navalben rears 200 cattle as on date and supplies 1,000 litres of milk daily to the milk circle of Banas Dairy and 1,200 litres in winter season and earns Rs 11 lakhs per month from milk business. She also cultivates grass on five acres to ensure round-the-clock fodder supply.

She also employs 12 to 15 people to milk the cows with the monthly salary going up to Rs 1.50 lakhs. Navalben Chowdhary has been honored several times by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani and Banas Dairy Chairman Shankarbhai Chowdhary for the rare feat.