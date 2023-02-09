Woman flees after delivering fetus on road

Surat: In a heart-wrenching incident, a video of a woman throws a foetus on the road in Godhra of Gujarat. The woman was seen accompanied by a man, who was holding a file in his hand. The video shows, a woman accompanied by a man after reaching Godhra dumping the foetus on the road, while covering her clothes. Both of them looked around and left the foetus there and fled.

The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The foetus was found in front of Suryodaya Vidyalaya near the Godadara Lakshminarayan Society gate. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The investigation revealed that the foetus was three to four months old with an umbilical cord. The police checked the CCTV cameras installed nearby area and found the footage.

JC Jadhav of Godadara police station said, "We started investigation into the incident based on the the CCTV footage. At the same time, the locals said that some unknown persosn escaped by throwing the foetus on the road. After this, we started checking the nearby hospital and the CCTVs as well."

Earlier this year, a woman sacrificed her four-month-old child as a part of a religious ritual. The child was slayed in front of Goddess Kali idol in the village by its own mother. The accused woman was arrested by the Gosaiganj police. The investigation revealed that the woman took a shovel and killed her youngest child in front of Goddess Kali. The woman was involved in superstitious practices and was in constant touch with a tantrik in the village.