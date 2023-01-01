Surat: A 40-year-old woman owner of pre-school in Gujarat's Surat had been duped of Rs 25 lakhs by using a fake Twitter ID of a business tycoon. The incident came to light when the victim woman lodged a complaint at Vesu police station after being blackmailed by fraudsters threatening to share her private photos.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against Sachin Halwai, Debashish Mahanti and Sumit Halwai under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation. According to the complaint received by the police, the woman, who is a director of a preschool in the Vesu police station area of the city, received a message on Twitter with an ID of Akash Ambani in 2016.

The man introduced himself as a business tycoon and later introduced her to some of his male friends. Sooner they got known to each other and started sharing cordial relationship. Later, a man named Sachin asked the woman for Rs 25 lakh stating he had lost money in an IPL bet and promised to repay the amount soon. The woman trusted him and transferred Rs 25 lakhs through RTGS to the pre-decided bank account, but never received it back. In between, the woman reporteldy shared her intimate photos with Sachin. As time passed, Sachin started demanding more money when the woman refused, he threatened her of sharing her private photos. Fed up with him, the woman approached the police.