Surat: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was abducted from the footpath in the Mahidharpura area of Surat. The mother of the toddler, Shardaben rushed to the police station and lodged a missing complaint. In her complaint, Shardaben said that her husband died in 2022 and since then she has been living on the street-side with her five-year-old son and the toddler who went missing.

She also said that she sells toothpaste and tooth accessories to make a living and a lady named Rehka who came for work in the area used to play with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and often took her to nearby shops to eat something. Around 15 days back, his sister started to come and play with the toddler.

"On Saturday, at around 8 am, Rekha's sister came and I asked her to take care of the kids . When I came back, I saw the lady walking away with my child, I thought they are going to eat something, but when they did not return, I rushed to the police station," said Shardaben. She stated in her complaint that she does not know much about Rekha's sister as she met her just 15 days back.

DCP Bhagirath Gadhvi said the police started a probe into the matter and also examined the CCTV footage. In the CCTV footage, the woman is seen holding the child in her arms for a while and then she went away. The police are in the process of identifying the woman. Gadhvi also said that the police have started to look for the missing child adding that the toddler will be found soon and the accused will be behind the bars.