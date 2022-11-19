Gandhinagar: Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled early next month, BJP candidate from Gandhinagar South seat, Alpesh Thakor, who quit the Congress in 2019 has expressed confidence to win the seat saying he had won back the people's trust. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Thakor said after quitting the Congress to join the BJP, he had failed to convince people due to which he lost the 2019 by-election from Radhanpur on a BJP ticket.

“But this time around, I am working for the people. I have full faith in my people. I will definitely win ,” he added. Thakor also claimed that there was an “infighting within the Congress but the situation in the BJP is different as it is a cadre based party”. As for his candidature from Gandhinagar South seat, Thakor said it was the party's decision to field him from there.

“I have been given a chance to contest from Gandhinagar South seat. I thank the party for this,” he said. "I have a lot of faith in the voters and workers of Gandhinagar South. The party has reposed faith in me.” he added. Thakor hinted he might get a cabinet berth in the Bhupendra Patel government if the BJP comes to power in Gujarat.

The Gandhinagar South seat has been won by the BJP five times and four times by the Congress. The AAP, which is fighting the Gujarat elections for the first time, might spring a surprise this time. The caste factor is likely to play an important role on the seat.

While leaders from Thakor community have won the last three terms on Gnadhinagar South seat, BJP is facing an internal rift over fielding an “imported” candidate in Alpesh Thakor.