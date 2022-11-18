Vadodara (Gujarat): Known for landing into controversies, six-time MLA from Waghodia, and BJP rebel candidate Madhu Srivastav, created yet another row with his statement while going to file his nomination in the Gujarat elections. Addressing the rally, he said that he would shoot anyone who held the collar of his party workers. Srivastav was denied ticket from the BJP this time, hence, he filed nomination as an independent candidate.

CR Patil, the state president tried to persuade Srivastav. But even after meeting Patil, Srivastav remained firm on contesting the elections. Ahead of filing his nominations as an independent candidate, Srivastav said in a public meeting, "Don't fear anyone. If anyone holds your collar, I will go to their house and shoot them. This Bahubali is alive."

Madhu has won six consecutive elections since 1995. He was elected as an independent candidate in 1995. He has won five times on BJP ticket but was denied renomination this time as the party fielded district BJP president Ashwin Patel.