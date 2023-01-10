Vadodara: The tenth edition of Asia’s largest vintage car show – 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance 2023 was held from January 6 to 8. The event took place in Vadodara of Gujarat at the regal Lukshmi Vilas Palace which is said to flaunt the rich history and culture of India. The tenth edition of the show showcased vintage and rare classic cars that have preserved the rich motoring heritage of the country.

Meanwhile, on January 5 the vintage cars rally, which was flagged off from Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara and reached the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia of the Narmada district. The vintage cars that took part in the rally include the 1917 Ford model, Packard 1107 Coupe Roadster, 1938 model of Rolls-Royce, 1911 Napier, 1933 Packard V12, Rolls-Royce Phantom 2, 1947 Lincoln Cosmopolitan, 1960 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL Benz Motorwagen, and 1948 Buick. A total of 200 vintage and classic Indian marques, including 25 international cars and 120 veteran bikes.

President and Managing Trustee of 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust Madan Mohan said that this rally flagged off from Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara and covered a distance of 90 kilometres to reach the Statue of Unity. In all, 35 judges from 27 countries and owners of these vintage cars from every corner of the country reached the Statue of Unity.

The event was organised by the 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Tourism and Gujarat Tourism to boost the ‘Incredible India!’ campaign. The Gaekwad royal family of Vadodara, including Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and Radhikaraje Gaekwad, is the chief patron and co-host of the event.