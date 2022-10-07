Maninagar (Gujarat) : Cone of Vande Bharat Express running b/w Mumbai Central to Gurajat's Gandhinagar has been repaired at the coaching care centre in Mumba Central. It got damaged on Thursday after 3-4 Buffaloes suddenly came on the railway line

However, no functional part got damaged. The train moved just after removing carcasses (within 8 minutes) and reached on time at Gandhinagar. The incident occurred at 11:18am between Gairatpur-Vatva station.

Vande Bharat Express running between Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar met with an accident on Thursday. As a herd of buffaloes came on the railway line at around 11.15am b/w Vatva station to Maninagar. The accident damaged the front part of the engine. This has been told by Western Railway Sr PRO, JK Jayant on Friday.