Vadodara (Gujarat): The Vadodara court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his roommate over a trivial issue in 2020. The accused, identified as Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, worked as a laborer and lived with a man named Shaitan Singh in a room. The complaint of the murder was filed by a neighbor of the two named Omprakash, who narrated the whole incident to the police and the court.

"Shaitan Singh had borrowed two chapatis from Ramesh Singh Lodhi who lived in the same building. He shared them with the accused Dharmendra Singh, who didn't like the food, and therefore picked up an argument with Shaitan Singh. The argument soon turned into a serious brawl and continued for a couple of days. Dharmendra Singh finally stabbed Shaitan Singh and fled," Omprakash has told the police.

Also read: Bikaner triple murder case: Life imprisonment to 19 accused

A case of murder was registered against Dharmendra Singh in November 2020 at the Jawaharnagar police station in Vadodara. According to the complaint registered by Omprakash, the food incident happened on November 27, 2020. Their fight which started then, continued for over two days of occasional heated arguments between the two. Frustrated of the constant fights, Dharmendra stabbed Shaitan on November 29. Injured Shaitan Singh was taken to Sayaji Hospital where he died during treatment.

Dharmendra Singh was arrested by the police shortly after the incident. After hearing the matter, the Vadodara court sentenced Dharmendra Singh Lodhi to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.