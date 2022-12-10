Surat: There is nothing new in a father giving gifts to her daughter for her marriage. But things turned out to be a bit different at the wedding of a farmer's daughter in Surat as he gifted a cow to his daughter at her wedding.

The unique idea is the brainchild of Vipul Patel, a farmer in the J Pal area of Surat who donated a cow to his daughter to make it an "eco-friendly" wedding and preserve tradition.

However, the novelty of Patel's idea does not end there. While most people arrive at the marriage venue in cars decked up with flowers and other decorative materials, his daughter arrived at the wedding venue on a bullock cart, springing another surprise for the guests.

Not only is the food served to the guests completely organic but was prepared from crops cultivated through traditional farming using bullocks to plough the land. " My daughter will also donate 10 per cent of her income to cow shelters," said Patel.

It is not just gifting a cow to his daughter and using organic food at the wedding, Patel's revere for tradition was reflected through his move of using basil seeds in the invitation card for his daughter's wedding. Plates and other utensils used at the wedding were also made of recycled material so they don't harm the environment.