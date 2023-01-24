Navsari: A unique and innovative job advertisement for a Maths teacher by a school in Navsari district in Gujarat has gone viral on Twitter. The advertisement has drawn the attention of netizens with the Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Nilesh Shah calling it a “brilliant advertisement”.

Bhaktashram school at Maneklal road in Gujarat's Navsari district advertised the job advertisement for a Maths teacher, which was a virtual question paper in itself. The job advertisement featured a mathematical equation concealing a virtual phone number. The job seekers needed to solve the equation to get the phone number on which they were required to call for the interview.

The unique job advertisement has gone viral on social media. The post had garnered over a lakh of views, nearly a thousand likes, and hundreds of retweets as of Sunday. Sharing the job advertisement, Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Nilesh Shah captioned it, “What a brilliant advertisement”.

Likewise, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, also shared the advertisement. Sources said that the school hired Chintan Tandel among eight applicants. An M Sc, B Ed, Chintan Tandel, solved the math problem in just three minutes, got the mobile number, contacted the school for the interview, and got the job.

According to Tandel, the problem can easily be solved based on basic Maths rules and formulae. While many hailed the job advertisement by the Navsari School as innovative, others ridiculed it, too. Sarvesh M Soman, a netizen, called it a “brilliant way of seeking experts”. "Hope maths guys solve it," Soman said. “It's a nonsense advertisement. This equation can be asked of in the interview of relevant. If the candidate isn't able to solve, it doesn't at all mean that the candidate is unfit,” Van Khomain, another netizen opined.