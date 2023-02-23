Surat: In a heart-rendering incident, a two-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment died after being bitten by three stray dogs on Thursday in a government hospital in Surat.

The incident occurred on February 19 in the Khajod area of the city when the deceased was playing on the streets. The Father of the deceased , Ravi Bhai said when the incident occurred both he and his wife, who work as wage earners were at work. After his wife received a call at around 9 am about their daughter being bitten by dogs, the couple, who live in a labor colony, rushed home and took her to the New Civil Hospital in an ambulance. He said their daughter had deep cuts and wounds on her body.

RMO Dr Ketan Nayak of New Civil Hospital said that when the deceased was brought to the hospital she had more than 30 bite marks on her body including her legs, arms, abdomen, chest, and head. "She was being treated in the hospital for the last three days. Doctors also performed an operation for two to three hours on her and provided all advanced treatments including hematology. The doctors took proper care of the necessary post-operative treatments", Dr Nayak said. However, the girl succumbed to her injuries at around 1:30 am on Thursday. The body has been sent for postmortem.

Dr Nayak said that the hospital receives 40 to 50 dog bite cases daily. This incident has come two days after, a five-year-old boy died after being attacked by a pack of dogs in Hyderabad. The CCTV cameras in the area showed that the boy was walking alone on the street when the dogs attacked him.