Mahisagar: Two members of a family were killed after a hut collapsed due to heavy rains in Gujarat's Mahisagar district on Thursday. The incident took place late on Thursday night when the victims were sleeping in their home in Kankara Dungar of Khedapa village under Santrampur taluka of the district.

Heavy rains in Gujarat's Mahisagar district, 2 killed

The district received heavy rain recording 73 millimeters, accompanied by strong winds and lightning during the night, due to which the hut collapsed. A 56-year-old woman and a 2-year-old child died on the spot, while another person in the family suffered serious injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Minister of State and Santrampur MLA Dr. Kuber Dindor expressed his grief and offered condolences to the deceased family after he came to know about the tragic incident.

