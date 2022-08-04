Ahmedabad: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday morning seized two Pakistani fishing boats in the creek area along the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said.

Pakistani fishermen, who had entered the Indian waters illegally in the Harami Nala creek area, abandoned their boats on seeing a BSF patrol and fled to their side of the maritime border, said a BSF release. Some fishing equipment and nets were found in the boats but there was no suspicious cargo, it added.

While Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek due to security reasons, Pakistani fishermen often enter illegally looking for a better catch.

Last month, the BSF had apprehended four Pakistani fishermen and seized ten boats in the creek. (PTI)