Rajkot (Gujarat): Two women, one of them returned from Australia and the other one returned from China, have tested positive for Covid with symptoms of Omicron BF.7 in Gujarat's Rajkot and Bhavnagar respectively. City Health Officer RK Sinha said the two women have been directed to remain isolated while Covid tests of those who came in contact with her as well as their family members have been conducted. Following their test results, the health department sprung into action and tests were conducted in nearby areas.

The Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation has been alerted after the suggestions from the Health Department officials. After Corona, the Omicron BF.7 sub-variant of Corona is wreaking havoc all over the world. Sinha further said that 500 to 600 rapid tests will be conducted daily from December 22. On Thursday, 14 health centres of the municipality conducted rapid tests and said those who contract BF.7 suffer from pain in the joints, legs, feet and pelvis.

The government has once again started drives for booster doses. It is noteworthy that only 23 per cent of the city population has taken the booster dose. While nine lakh people are yet to take the booster shot. A total of four cases of the Omicron subvariant BF.7, the strain behind China's current surge of Covid cases, have been detected in India -- two in Gujarat and two in Odisha.