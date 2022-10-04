Surat (Gujarat) : Traffic jams were seen at various places in Surat due to the Navratri festival on Monday. "Where there are big Garba Mandals, parking arrangements have been made. Wherever there is a problem, the police are taking action and solving it," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Waghmare said.

Navratri in Gujarat is celebrated on a grand scale. Widespread festivity and fervour of Navratri could be witnessed in Surat. The much-awaited Navratri is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today is the eighth day of Navratri and traffic jams were seen everywhere in Surat, Gujarat.

Garba lovers in Gujarat make nine different dresses for nine days of Navratri. Seeing the large crowd, the organizers suddenly increased the price. The prices of passes to the Garba nights were Rs 900 to 1000, however, it has now been increased to 1300 to 1500. The city police have increased the police staff to control the traffic system due to traffic jams at various places.

Navratri, which is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine avatars - Navdurga, will commence on September 26 and end on October 5. Navratri celebrates the killing of the demon Mahishasura and the victory of good over evil. Devotees worship the nine avatars of Maa Durga during the nine-day Navratri festival, seeking their blessings. Each day of Navratri is associated with an incarnation of the goddess. (ANI)