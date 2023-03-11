Gandhinagar: Three cases of the new virus H3N2 have been reported in Gujarat while not a single person breathed his last due to the new variant, disclosed Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. According to the Union Health Ministry's latest data, 3,038 laboratory-confirmed cases of various influenza subtypes, including H3N2, have been reported across the country till March 9.

According to the data, H3N2 influenza cases are on the rise in the country with an alarming rise in ICU admissions. While experts allayed the fears of the people about the spread of the non-human influenza virus, they advised them to take precautions. Cases from across the country are emerging as testing intensified and one death has occurred from the old variant that is Covid in Surat, disclosed Minister for Health Hrishikesh Patel.

The minister further stated that with the outbreak of the new virus, a house-to-house survey for new seasonal flu patients has been launched by medical and health department staff at taluka and district levels and those suffering from flu will be provided treatment at CHCs, PHCs and health centres, he said.

While the stock of required medicines for the new virus is available and they have has been sent to all taluks and districts across the state, he informed. The Health Minister advised the people not to panic and to believe in rumours as no death has been reported with the new virus. He warned the mischievous elements who are spreading rumours about the new varieties.

It may be recalled that Karnataka has reported the first death due to the H3N2 virus after a man from Alur taluk in Hassan district died on March 1. According to the IDSP-IHIP (integrated health Information Platform) data, here's a breakdown of the number of cases reported from across the country.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, 82-year-old Hire Gowda, a diabetic patient, who suffered from hypertension, died of H3N2 seasonal influenza.

Haryana

Death of a 56-year-old lung cancer patient due to H3N2 seasonal influenza was reported from Haryana.