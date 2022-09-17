Vadnagar (Gujarat): Narendra Damodardas Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister born after independence is celebrating his 72nd birthday on September 17, Saturday. Born and raised in Vadnagar, a town in Mehsana district of Gujarat, he completed his primary education from Primary Kumar School No.1 which laid the foundation of a successful personality. He was a great debater.

Narendra Modi joined this school in 1956 in class one and studied till class seven. This school has been kept in the heritage category by the central government and is being developed by the government. Considering the success achieved by Narendra Modi while studying in this school, the name of the school has been changed to 'Prerna' School.

An alumni of this school, Rajubhai Modi said that, 'it is a matter of great pride that the Prime Minister of the country has received his primary education in this school. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is developing this school by making it a heritage site which will be the motivation for the students studying here.' He said that 'this school was imparting education in the English medium during the Gaekwadi period.'

He also told that according to the teachers who taught the Prime Minister, when Narendra Modi was studying in this school, he was very interested in his studies. He used to participate in various activities with interest. Today this school is cherishing the memories of primary education of Narendra Modi, the memories that make the students studying here feel proud.