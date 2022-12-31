Thief robbed by 2 persons in Surat

Surat: Two burglars looted another thief who was fleeing after committing a theft in a grocery store in Gujarat's Surat on Wednesday. The incident took place in Surat's Limbayat area. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Noor Mohammad Jan Mohammad Shaikh who lives near Pratapnagar in the Limbayat area runs a grocery shop. The video shows a man entering into the grocery shop wearing his own T-shirt on his face and looting Rs 70,000 cash from the drawer. At the same time, when he came out of the shop, two robbers looted him and fled from the spot.

On the basis of CCTV footage, the police have started investigating the matter. The owner of the grocery shop said, "I had Rs 70,000 in the shop to deposit in the bank which was stolen. CCTV footage revealed that a person entered the shop and committed the theft. A complaint has been lodged in this regard at Limbayat police station, and the police have assured that the accused will be nabbed soon."