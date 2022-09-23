Surat: Sreeja Akula, hailing from Telangana, is an Indian paddler who has represented the country in several national and international competitions. She came into the limelight in August 2022 after winning a gold medal in table tennis at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Sreeja is going to play in the 36th National Games for the first time in Surat.

Sreeja who had visited Gujarat several times claimed that Gujarat has organized the National Games in just three months and there is no problem for the players here. Sreeja Akula also said that the way senior players have encouraged her, there is no pressure on her in the national games. "Wins and defeats are part of the game, but you have to give your best. Players are coming to table tennis because the government gives incentives and also gives good job opportunities. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the players, has filled them with enthusiasm," she said.

Regarding Gujarat, Sreeja said, Gujarat is safe and secure for all sections of people. Sreeja also performed the traditional dance of the tribal society in the carnival and also relished Gujarati cuisine, especially the fun of eating Dhokla was something else.