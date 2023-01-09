Valsad (Gujarat): In a shocking incident, a school teacher allegedly thrashed 40 students for being late for the morning assembly prayers in the Valsad district of Gujarat on Friday, the students' parents said. It is learnt that the incident took place in Khadki village of Valsad 35 km from Dharampur and located near the Maharashtra border and the school was being rung by Sarvodaya Parivar Trust.

The parents of the students alleged that when their wards reached the school on Friday, the morning assembly was going on. As the students stood in one of the rows, the school teacher started beating them with a stick and kept assaulting them till the stick broke, the parents alleged. They said the teacher beaten up at least 40 students in which many students sustained injuries .

Also read: Teacher thrashes Class II student for touching a chair in MP's Mahoba

“The hands and feet of 10 of the children were swollen and they could not even walk,” a parent said. He said the students have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. As soon as the parents came to know about the incident, they fumed and rushed to the school to lodge a protest against the school administration.

The agitated local villagers later approached the District Panchayat Education Committee President Nirmala Ben Jadav over the incident. Looking at the gravity of the situation, Jadav informed the Education Department about the incident for necessary action. In the meantime, the angry villagers locked the school even before the education department officials could reach there.

The villagers demanded that the school will not be unlocked until the headmaster is shunted out. SP Valsad, Dr Rajdeep Singh Jhala said that children cannot be beaten like this. Dr Rajdeep Singh Jhala, DSP, Valsad District, also reached Dharampur after the parents of the victim students lodged a complaint against the headmaster. Police launched a probe into the incident.