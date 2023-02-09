Rajkot (Gujarat): In a shocking incident, a woman alleged that a school teacher asked her daughter, a student of class VIII to say, 'I love you' in class on Wednesday. While talking to the media, the woman said, "The Maths teacher had asked my daughter to say, 'I love you' in the classroom in the presence of other students."

The girl student's mother further said, "I will not tolerate this and will lodge a complaint at the police station. It is not good to spare the teacher as he could repeat this activity with anyone else in the future." The teacher was dismissed from service after the allegations. Rajkot District Education Officer BS Kaila terminated the service of the Maths teacher.

"Two education inspectors examined the CCTV footage of the class. In the said footage, the voice is not clear. Even though other students are not endorsing the girl student's allegations against the teacher, but for the satisfaction of the student and her parents, Maths teacher Balmukund's service has been terminated with immediate effect.

School trustee Ashok Bhambhar, however, said, "The teacher had asked the Class VIII student to say 'I love formula', as she was not able to describe the formula. He had never asked the girl student to say 'I love you." Earlier this year, a case was registered against a teacher in Uttar Pradesh for harassing a minor girl. The police said that the teacher had written a love letter to a Class VIII student. In the letter, the teacher expressed his feelings for the student and also invited her to meet in private. The police started investigation while the teacher is currently absconding.