Surat (Gujarat): A fast-track Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Thursday completed a trial pertaining to the rape case of a five-year-old girl in a record five days and sentenced the 39-year-old convict for life in Surat.

On October 12 at 9:30 am convict Hanuman alias Ajay Mangi Nishade saw the victim playing outside with other children and lured her into the bushes and then raped her. He then left the girl crying in the bushes.

Later, the girl's parents on not being able to find her had approached the police for help. When the police came to know about the child, they formed different teams and started searching for the accused. After the team of police found CCTV footage, a search operation was carried out in the entire area with the photos of the accused and the girl and was found in bushes.

She was then taken to hospital where a medical examination of the girl revealed that she had been sexually abused.

The convicted man was arrested. He confessed to the crime during the interrogation while evidence was also found during a forensic investigation at the scene. The entire matter was prepared on October 23 and 24. The list of charges and documentary evidence in the case was presented in the Additional Sessions Court on October 25 and the full evidence of the case was presented before the court on October 26 and 27.

The court noted in its judgment that the child victim suffered serious genital mutilation in the incident and also an injury to the neck which is an unforgettable mark. The court also ordered to compensate Rs 15 lakh under the NALSA Victim Compensation Scheme to family members of the girl.