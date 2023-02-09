Surat: A man was killed in a busy market area of Varachha in Gujarat's Surat. The CCTV footage of the incident showed passers-by watching helplessly as the man was brutally attacked. A police officer said that both the killers and the deceased have a criminal history and their old hostility led to the attack.

ACP PK Patel said that the deceased was identified as Khushal Kothari, a resident of Kamalpark Society in the Varachha area. The Varachha police registered a case and started a probe into the murder based on the CCTV footage where the accused was seen hitting the deceased bike and when Khushal fell off his bike. Then two miscreants stabbed Kaushal multiple times and then fled the spot.

Kaushal, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to the Municipality-run Smimmer Hospital for treatment but the doctors on duty declared him brought dead. The Varachha police registered a case of murder and are probing further. Kaushal earlier been convicted in robbery, theft, assault and other crimes, said ACP Patel.

The police said that they launched a probe into the murder and the two accused will be nabbed who are at large. Ntizens were shocked to witness the murder in the busy market area of the city. Earlier, a Class XII student was stabbed to death following a quarrel between two student groups in southeast Delhi's Okhla area, police said.

The 18-year-old victim, a resident of JJ camp in Okhla Phase II, was a student at Kalkaji School, they said. There was a quarrel between two groups of students near Hansraj Sethi Park during which the boy was stabbed. He was admitted to Purnima Sethi Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, according to the police.