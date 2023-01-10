Surat: Jewellers from Surat entered the Guinness Book of World Records for crafting a bracelet watch with the most number of diamonds. It has a staggering 17,524 diamonds embedded into a single bracelet. The Coronet watch in Hong Kong previously held the world record with 15,000 diamonds in it.

This time, the city of Surat has added a jewel to its crown by creating a world record with the bracelet watch studded with 17,524 diamonds. It took the makers 10 months to design and craft the intricate detailing in the watch. The cost of the watch is not yet disclosed. Moreover, the jewellers have also claimed not to make another edition of the watch since it took them 10 months to make the bracelet watch. The total weight of the bracelet watch is around 373.030 grams (54.70 karats).