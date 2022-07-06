Surat: The textile city is all set to manufacture the first tranche of 10 crore tricolor flags of the proposed 72 crore flags set to be hoisted across the country in the second week of August. Sources said more orders are likely to be placed.

The flags from here will be sent to all corners of the Country, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign organised by the Ministry of Culture as part of the Amrit Ka Mahotsav. Sources added that the government has already reached out to the industry for making 72 crore flags, in different dimensions.

Jeetu Wakharia, president, South Gujarat Processing House Unit Association, said, "we have been approached by the Government of India. We are equipped to make the Tricolor flag. About 100 million tricolor flags will be made by traders involved in the Surat textile industry based on the orders received so far."

"At least 5 (textile) mills are ready to manufacture flags. With this, we will roll out the first tranche by July 26. Once finished, the tricolor flags will be sent to Delhi. We are paying close attention to everything from printing to fabric, while making the national flag," he added.

The Indian National Flag is a symbol of national pride for the entire nation. To further honor our flag, the Home Minister Amit Shah who oversees all efforts under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has approved the program of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. It envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home, said the mission statement.

"Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building, The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about our national flag," it added.