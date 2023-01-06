Rajkot (Gujarat): Several students suffered minor injuries after their auto-rickshaw was toppled during a bullfight in a busy street. The incident took place in the Takudipara area of Jetpur in Gujarat's Rajkot district. According to the locals, two bulls began fighting in the middle of a crowded road. At this juncture, an auto rickshaw ferrying school children tried to cross the road.

The fighting bulls then hit the auto rickshaw with their horns. The driver lost his control and the vehicle overturned. This incident took place on Thursday. As the auto rickshaw turned turtle, the students started screaming and crying. The people nearby rushed to rescue the children. The CCTV footage of this incident shows how the auto rickshaw toppled after being hit by the fighting bulls.

According to locals, complaints have been made to civic authorities but no strict action has been taken against the menace created by stray animals in the town. The administration will apparently take action only if incidents like this continue till they cause more harm, the civilians observed. Fortunately, this time, the students sustained minor injuries.

Also read: Karnataka: Two cows shot dead by estate owner for entering agricultural land

The residents also blamed the Municipal Corporation officials for not being able to control the movement of stray animals in the city. Earlier, an aged man was killed in a similar bull attack. But the administration seems to be ignoring this problem, they say. Residents demanded that Municipal Corporation must take strict action in order to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

The stray animals on the roads were causing problems not just for school children but to the shoppers, office goers and workers. The residents threatened to launch protests if the civic officials did not take proper action in time.