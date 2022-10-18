Vadodara (Gujarat): A student returning home on her bicycle collided with a tractor in the city's Karelibagh area causing her serious injuries. The injured student was identified as 16-year-old Khushi Rajput. Studying in Class XI, Khushi had come to Sri Krishna Hindi Vidyalaya in Karelibagh to appear for the examination. While returning home she was hit by a tractor. The incident took place on Monday.

Official sources said that Khushi was returning home after appearing for the examination in the afternoon on her bicycle. She collided with a tractor in the city's Karelibagh Vuda Circle Due to which she suffered significant injuries to her head and other parts of her body. Following the incident, a crowd gathered at the spot and the girl was taken to Sayaji hospital where her condition remains critical. The guardians have been informed about the incident. The driver is absconding.

Social activist Kamlesh Parmar said, "Karelibagh Vuda Circle is prone to accidents. Despite many requests to the officials, steps have not been taken so far resulting in tragic accidents every other day." There is an outrage among local people regarding this incident. The police have launched a search for the absconding tractor driver.