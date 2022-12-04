Ahmedabad: Stand-up comedian Ahsaan Qureshi participated in a programme conducted by the Sahayak Centre for the Differently Abled in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday. Speaking to ETV Bharat, regarding the Assembly elections in Gujarat, Qureshi said, "I am delighted to come to Gujarat and a new government will be formed in a few days. We hope that the new government will strive for the uplift of the poor and all-around development of the state."

Regarding the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he said, "People should lend a helping hand to the differently-abled." He heaped praises on Babu Fai Sabuwala for organising the programme. Despite being differently-abled, he conducted the programme to highlight the problems of differently-bled. He appealed to the people to help persons with disabilities so that they eke out their livelihood without depending on others.