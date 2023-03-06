Surat: When it comes to making offers to a deity one usually thinks of traditional sweets and fruits. However, there is a temple in Surat where offerings are made to a deity with something which is considered to be injurious to health. There is a small temple of Vanzara Bhootmama in Adarsh Society in Athwalines area of Surat where cigarettes are offered to the deity after the fulfilment of a vow.

Legend has it that the popular temple was constructed 130 years ago following the death of a Vanjara (nomad). At that time a group of nomads used to live in the area. The temple was built there centring tomb of a nomad after his death earning it the name of Vanzara Bhootmama. There is also an ancient tree near the temple which is as old as the temple itself.

The devotees said that the prayers of those who come to the temple and offer him cigarettes after chanting mantras are fulfilled by Bhootmama. The devotees also believe that those who are unable to focus on work can get their problems solved with the blessings of the deity by offering them a sweet called Magas. The rarely heard of sweet made of flour, dry fruits and sugar is only consumed on special occasions.

Elaborating on the ritual Ashokbhai, the caretaker of the temple said that after lighting the cigarette, devotees place it three times near the deity's mouth and then the lit cigarettes are not kept inside the temple to keep the premises clean. " We also call it Bhhotmama temple. Earlier our grandfather 'bidis' to Bhootmama but now we offer cigarettes. Devotees light a cigarette here whenever their wish is fulfilled," said Ashokbhai.

Claiming that with the blessings of the deity, the area has remained peaceful, Askshbhai said they organize 'bhandara' (program for feeding devotees) every year which is attended by over 15,0 00 people. " We have been celebrating Bhhotmama's birthday for the last 14 to 15 years. People from Mumbai, North Gujarat and Saurashtra attend it in large numbers," he added.