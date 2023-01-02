Palitana (Gujarat): At least 200 people, including children, suffered from food poisoning in Gujarat's Palitana, after having dinner at a wedding ceremony. Out of 200, at least 150 have been admitted to the Mansinhji Hospital in Palitana. The wedding took place at the house of Zahidbhai Makwana, a resident of Ghetti Ring Road in Palitana. The menu of the dinner consisted of biryani, chicken crisps, apple pudding, and much more. A total of 1,300 people had come for dinner. After having food at the wedding, several people complained about their health.

About 100 people had a common influence while others were treated at Mansinhji Hospital. Some were referred to private hospitals and some were referred to Bhavnagar. All are undergoing treatment and are out of danger, hospital sources said. Earlier, in Bihar's Madhepura district, at least 400 people fell ill after having food at a wedding ceremony. Later, they were rushed to a nearby hospital.