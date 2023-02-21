Seven arrested for drinking, dancing at wedding in Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot (Gujarat) : The police on Monday arrested seven people for allegedly drinking and dancing at a wedding ceremony in Rajkot of Gujarat. The accused were also taken to the wedding venue and made to dance “to recreate the crime scene”. The arrested accused have been identified as Harin Arvindbhai Parmar, Prateek Arvindbhai Parmar, Dhawal Magnabhai Maru, Patio, Mayur Bharwad, Dharmesh Asudo and Ajay alias Jabro.

One of the accused is absconding while the accused have been booked under the Gujarat Prohibition Act. Significantly, the sale and consumption of liquor is prohibited in Gujarat. The arrests came after a purported video surfaced showing the accused not only distributing liquor at a wedding but also dancing and consuming wine on the road.

Soon after the video surfaced, the local police in Rajkot swung into action and arrested the seven accused. According to police, the accused were taken to the wedding venue on Sahkar Main Road and made by the police to dance to “recreate the crime scene”. Pertinently, the arrests came on a day when a cop of the Gujarat State Reserve Police was arrested for allegedly reporting to duty in an inebriated condition.

Accused PSI Brijendrasinh Chauhan working in the Rajkot Police Commissioner's office was found in a state of intoxication while discharging his duty. The matter came to the notice of the police after which he was immediately taken to the Civil Hospital for medical examination. The cop was later arrested by the Rajkot police.