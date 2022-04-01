Ahmedabad: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Gujarat High Court to hear afresh Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson's plea against the state government's plan to redevelop Sabarmati Ashram. The court has set aside the High Court's November 21 verdict dismissing Tushar Gandhi's plea against the plan which he contended will rob of the pristine simplicity of the Ashram.

The matter will now be heard again by the Gujarat High Court. The Supreme Court stated that the high court should rule after hearing the Gujarat government's side of the story.

The High Court had requested an affidavit from the government - The case was tried by a court consisting of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Suryakant. The bench expressed its belief that the High Court had not even asked the Gujarat government for an affidavit in the case. As a result, the case should be reopened. The issue should be reheard by the High Court, and the parties should be heard. We are not weighing in on the issue's merits.

The Petitioner's argument that the trustees should be heard - Indira Jaisingh, the petitioner, stated that the trustees must be heard. This is due to the fact that this is an issue of trust. The Trust's mission is to ensure that Mahatma Gandhi's legacy lives on today. The Gujarat government stated that it is well aware of the trust's existence, but that the HC should hear the plea. Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, has taken the Gujarat government's decision to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has requested an early hearing - The Supreme Court was also asked for an early hearing. The Supreme Court has decided to have a hearing in the near future. Tushar Gandhi has appealed against the Gujarat High Court's verdict. On November 25, 2021, the High Court denied Tushar's application. The proposal, according to Tushar, will alter the physical structure of the Sabarmati Ashram, robbing it of its original simplicity.

Rs. 1200 crore World Tourist place will be constructed - Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad has announced a Rs 1200 crore redevelopment project. Sabarmati Ashram is being developed as a world-class tourism destination. At the time, it was revealed that the project will be overseen by the Gujarat government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Gandhians, on the other hand, are opposed to this reconstruction. Instead of making Gandhi Ashram an international tourist attraction, he believes that money should be spent on the underprivileged. To fight the redevelopment, the Gandhi Ashram Movement Working Committee was founded.

Will the government retain control over Gandhi Ashram's management? - The Gandhians want the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to be preserved in its original shape and in keeping with Gandhian principles. As a result, the government intends to redevelop Gandhi Ashram and assume control of its management. Gandhians have spoken out against it. And they requested that the redevelopment proposal be scrapped.

Gujarat Government's High Court presentation - The Gujarat government has stated to the Gujarat High Court that no development will take place in the main section of Gandhi Ashram, which spans up to 1 acre and will stay in its original location. However, 55 acres of surrounding property will be developed. In order for his name to be recognized around the world. The change will occur in redevelopment in accordance with Gandhiji's principles, resulting in the propagation of Gandhian ideals.

Demand that the government act as a source of finance - The petitioner claims that the government has never administered a Gandhi Ashram before and that taking over in this manner has not resulted in the desired growth. Apart from that, if development is carried out, Gandhiji's organizations such as the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation Memorial Trust, the Khadi Gram Gram Udyog Prayog Samiti Harijan Ashram Trust, the Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Trust, and the Harijan Sevak Sangh should be in charge of its operation and planning. He argued in the petition that the state and federal governments should work together as financing agencies.