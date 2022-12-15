Surat: A 32-year-old youth who was arrested for sharing secret information with an agent of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI in Gujarat's Surat on Wednesday, has been sent on a seven-day police remand by a local court. The accused Deepak Saluke from Yogeshwar Park Society of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar area of Surat was arrested and booked on sedition charges for allegedly sharing information about the Indian Army with an ISI agent Hamid.

The Surat SOG which arrested him, produced him in a court and sought 12 days remand for different issues. However, the court granted a remand for seven days. According to sources, the accused took Rs 75,000 from Hamid. He operated a shop named Sai Fashion and was carrying out his espionage activities by staying in the shop.

Deepak was in touch with two Pakistani handlers Hamid and Kashif and used to share sensitive information with these Pakistani handlers. A case has been registered against the accused for sedition. The 32-year-old Deepak Salunke was allegedly running a fake ID on Facebook by the name of Poonam Sharma.

Through Facebook, he came in contact with Hamid, a resident of Pakistan. He was in touch with Hamid since June, police said.