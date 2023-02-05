Rajkot: An alert schoolgirl averted a major bus accident in Rajkot by taking over the steering after the bus driver lost control over it following a heart attack. This incident happened near Rajco's Gondal Road on Saturday afternoon. According to the eyewitnesses, the bus was going on the wrong side when the driver suffered a heart attack. The brave girl identified as Bhargavi Vyas saw the driver feeling uneasy and unable to control the vehicle, she leaped at the steering and tried to control it. Minutes later she managed to collide the bus with a pole in a controlled manner in an effort to stop the bus.

In the incident, some of the vehicles moving ahead of the bus suffered minor damages while all the students travelling on the bus remained unhurt. The driver identified as Harunbhai was undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Bhargavi was receiving praise from everyone in the city for her courage and quick response at a tough time. According to the rules, a school bus driver needs to undergo a medical checkup after every three months and if he or she is suffering from some heart-related disease they can't be assigned the driver's duty.