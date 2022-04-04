New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the petition that challenged Ahemdabad Municipal Corporation's order of making vaccination compulsory to enter certain public places like zoos, swimming pools, libraries, etc.

"Ultimately, the Municipal Commissioner is in-charge of public spaces within the city. He has to ensure the safety of the residents. He is concerned about the entire state and the welfare of people who go to parks and public places," observed the court while dismissing the petition.

The bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant while hearing the plea asked the petitioner why he didn't get vaccinated to which the petitioner responded by saying that it has adverse effects. "Every vaccination has cost benefits and it is an old age controversy. Look at the benefit to the community," said J Chandrachud.

Recently, the court had heard one more plea challenging the vaccination mandate issued by some states. States had defended their decision saying that it was necessary for larger public interest and some states had said that they did not make it mandatory and are gradually removing all the restrictions. The Centre had said that there was no mandate and the court should not hear matters that can create hesitancy in people's minds regarding the vaccine. The court, however, did hear the matter and reserved its orders which are awaited.

