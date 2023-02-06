Surat (Gujarat): They are giving a new meaning to marriage concept by enabling couples begin a new life at no extra cost. Continuing its unmatched social initiative, the Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj organised the 64th mass marriage ceremony in Surat on February 5. Over 88 couples tied the nuptial knot. This concept was developed to support needy people and to create awareness among the people to reduce expenditure on marriages.

This ceremony received an overwhelming response from the netizens. The community organisation also provides financial assistance to each bride participating in the mass marriage event. Around 2,000 volunteers participated in this event and made all the arrangements, from the pavilion to flowers, and from food to cultural performances.

A para commando groom and an NSG commando bride stole attention throughout the whole mass wedding event. Every year, Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj organises mass marriages with different social messages. This year, the samaj organised the ceremony with the message of "Jeevan ko dekho nayi aankhon se" (look at life with new eyes).

Earlier on January 9, the Central Reserve Police Force organised a mass marriage ceremony in Maoist-infested Chhattisgarh's Sukma region, where 12 couples tied the nuptial knot. During the marriage, some jawans became brothers of the bride, while some became the relatives of the groom.