Bharuch (Gujarat) : Four armed robbers looted around Rs 44 lakh from Union Bank's Ankleshwar branch in Bharuch, Gujarat, on Thursday afternoon. After a brief exchnage of fire that took place when they were escaping from the spot, the police managed to injure and arrest one of the robbers, who is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vadodara.

Vadodara range DIG M.S. Bharada told IANS, "At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, I was informed by the Bharuch Superintendent of Police that a bank was being robbed. At that time, it was not clear how many robbers were there or how much cash was looted." According to local sources, four persons reached the Union Bank branch in Ankleshwar, armed with country-made pistols. They held the bank officials at gun point before decamping with the large stash of cash.

Sources said when the police tried to chase them, the four-member gang splitted into groups of two and took two different escape routes. After a brief exchange of fire, the police managed to injure one of the robbers and take him into custody. Bharuch SP Leena Patel said the police have managed to recover Rs 22 lakh in cash and three weapons from the robbers. A hunt is on to nab the three remaining miscreants. (IANS)

