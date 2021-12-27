Ahmedabad: Amid the increasing COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid a surprise visit to the Gandhinagar civil hospital on Monday morning and inquired about the facilities there and treatment provided to patients.

The state has so far reported 49 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, and the daily COVID-19 cases are also increasing in the state since the last week.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Gandhinagar civil hospital this morning. During the surprise visit he interacted with indoor patients, hospital staff and inquired about treatment, cleanliness and availability of medicines, a note from the CM's office said.

Last week, the Gujarat government extended the timings of night curfew by two hours - from 11 pm to 5 am, instead of the earlier time of 1 am to 5 pm - to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Till now, the state has reported 49 Omicron cases. Most of these infected persons had returned after travelling abroad.

Gujarat was reporting less than 50 cases daily till the second week of December. However, the state reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 179 on Saturday, as per official figures.

PTI

