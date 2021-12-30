Kutch (Gujarat): The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a container coming from Delhi and seized more than Rs 4 crore worth of red sandalwood, which was about to be smuggled abroad, officials said on Thursday.

These red sandalwoods were parcelled as the construction material of the Aryan and Brasno Building through Mundra Port in Gujarat which was being sent by Bholi Export Delhi.

When the Intelligence officials grew suspicious about the parcel, they opened it and found 12 to 13 tonnes of red sandalwood.

The case is being handled by the Gandhidham unit of DRI and further investigation is on.

READ: Collector busts neighbour who smuggled sandalwood