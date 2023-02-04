Rajkot: A youth from the Rajkot district of Gujarat who went recently went to South Africa on a business trip was kidnapped from the Johannesburg Airport allegedly by some Pakistani nationals who let him go only after his family paid Rs 30 lakh ransom.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the youth Keyur Malli said that he is involved in the export-import business and went to South Africa to import some scrap material. Keyur landed at the Johannesburg Airport on the morning of January 20 and was kidnapped by four persons posing as taxi drivers.

He further alleged that then the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 1.5 crore and the amount was finally settled at Rs 30 lakh. He also said that the four persons who abducted him were Pakistani nationals. "When my father paid them the amount the kidnappers released me and left me at the Airport. The South African Police came to my aid and helped me return to Rajkot after my medical examination was conducted," said Keyur.

The victim's father Prafullabhai Malli said that upon being informed by his son that he has been kidnapped he contacted the Rajkot Police who got in touch with the South African Police who swung into action and arrested the four accused within 24 hours. He also said that they were yet to get back the Rs 30 lakh paid as ransom adding that they were hopeful that Rajkot Police will ensure that they will get the amount back.

Sources in the Rajkot Police said that upon being informed about the kidnapping, they immediately contacted the Indian consulate in Johannesburg who in turn informed the South African Police. He further revealed that later Rajkot Police also informed the Ministry of External Affairs which issued instructions to the Indian consulate in Johannesburg to ensure the safe release of Keyur.